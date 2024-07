Styrian police break up drug ring

Once again, the Styrian police succeeded in breaking up a large-scale drug ring. Twelve suspects were arrested and some have already been sentenced. They received prison sentences of between two and five years. Specifically, eleven men between the ages of 21 and 44 and a 26-year-old woman were involved. Working together, they supplied drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines and ecstasy to around 70 customers in Graz, the Graz region, Leibnitz and south-eastern Styria. They obtained the "stuff" themselves from Graz. They used social media such as Snapchat to initiate the toxic transfers. An anonymous tip-off started the investigation by the Leibnitz criminal investigation department.