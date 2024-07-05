Meinl-Reisinger wants finance ministry for NEOS

Ministerial lists are already circulating

In any case, the NEOS will not be fobbed off with the Ministry of Education in any coalition negotiations. Apparently, lists of ministers are already circulating among functionaries in the ÖVP or SPÖ, which attribute the Ministry of Education to the NEOS - "which I find quite original that it's already about distributing the posts." Although the education department would "rightly" be in good hands with the NEOS, "we can do more than that - and when it comes to budget restructuring or relieving the burden on people, we are obviously the only ones with the courage to address things and then implement what is necessary." The Pinks are not interested in "being allowed to play along, but in real reforms. That's what we were founded for," said Meinl-Reisinger: "I'm not going into the election campaign and saying: great, I'm going to be the cuddly junior partner."