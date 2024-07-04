19.000! Sturm are now setting their sights on Rapid!

In 2022/23, Sturm still had 9,000 members, but the numbers have now shot through the roof thanks to the double and the Champions League: "Only Rapid has more members than us with just over 20,000," says Tebbich, with president Christian Jauk already busily tinkering with the overtaking process: "Our big goal is to soon become the largest members' club in Austria!" For the young Sturm members (who had a lot of fun at the sprint station, goal wall shooting and photo station with cup and master plate), the newcomers Tochi Chukwuani, Arjan Malic, Emir Karic, Martin Kern & Co. signed their fingers sore during an autograph session as part of the show training.