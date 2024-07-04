Membership record
19.000! Sturm are now setting their sights on Rapid!
The black and white Knofel stormed the "Family Day" at the Messendorf training center on Thursday afternoon! 700 children watched the stars at the show training. And managing director Thomas Tebbich was delighted with a new membership record! The "Krone" has the best pictures from the black family festival.
What a hype for the doubles winner! The sold-out sign hung in front of TZ Messendorf at Sturm's "Family Day" - and managing director Thomas Tebbich shook his head at the rush: "We had to cap the event for junior members at 700. But we will hold a second event in the fall for all those who didn't make it this time. It's just not that easy when you have 19,000 members!"
See the best pictures from Family Day here:
In 2022/23, Sturm still had 9,000 members, but the numbers have now shot through the roof thanks to the double and the Champions League: "Only Rapid has more members than us with just over 20,000," says Tebbich, with president Christian Jauk already busily tinkering with the overtaking process: "Our big goal is to soon become the largest members' club in Austria!" For the young Sturm members (who had a lot of fun at the sprint station, goal wall shooting and photo station with cup and master plate), the newcomers Tochi Chukwuani, Arjan Malic, Emir Karic, Martin Kern & Co. signed their fingers sore during an autograph session as part of the show training.
Dante is back
And the new Bayern jewel Lovro Zvonarek was also there for the first time. The 19-year-old FCB loanee, who has already scored a Bundesliga goal in Munich, wore the number 14 yesterday. The European Championship players Prass, Stankovic, Horvat and Kiteishvili are on vacation, but Amadou Dante (on loan to FC Zurich) is currently training with Christian Ilzer. Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is also sweating for his comeback: "I'm on the right track." He's not quite match fit yet. But the giant goalkeeper has already familiarized his young son with the training center.
Good news for the young Sturm fans: the cooperation with Voitsberg president Michael Münzer's Bioindustrie has been extended by three years - the Münzer family sector remains their affordable "home".
