Problems on MaHü: “It’s getting worse and worse here!”

In addition, there are currently major construction projects on Mariahilfer Straße. Christian-Broda-Platz will be redesigned until November 2024. As the territory of the notorious whip gangs, the area has often made many negative headlines. Priority actions by the new task force to combat youth crime (EJK) have ensured peace and quiet there for the time being. The Mariahilfer district council hopes that 25 new trees, more green spaces and light-colored paving will improve the quality of the area in future. The construction of the U2xU3 Neubaugasse subway hub has also shifted the problem towards Bundesländerplatz, as several passers-by report. Following the Signa disaster, the construction site for the department store block in Mariahilfer Straße has also been at a standstill for 197 days. The next information stand will take place on September 4.