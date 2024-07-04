Many tasks await
Problems on MaHü: “It’s getting worse and worse here!”
The situation on Vienna's most popular shopping street is getting worse. The city and districts promise solutions and are now presenting initial measures
Times have been better for Mariahilfer Straße, Austria's largest shopping street. In recent months, the popular shopping street has fallen into disrepute - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Alcohol, drugs and violent crime dominate everyday life. Residents and passers-by no longer feel safe here.
I've lived there for 40 years, but it's never been as bad as it is now. It's tragic what's happening here and it's high time we took action.
Leopold P. (77), Pensionist
"The worst are the drunks and the incidents of violence. It's getting worse and worse here!" says pensioner Leopold P., who has lived at MaHü for 40 years, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. He has already had many discussions with the district council, but nothing has ever happened, but that could now change.
There are some problems, but they can definitely be solved. The police presence certainly makes me feel safe.
Carolin S. (39), Projektmanagerin
After a city round table with the districts of Mariahilf and Neubau, together with social organizations, a package of measures has now been put together that should finally bring relief and more security. But how can this be achieved?
On the one hand, with more police. In future, trained law enforcement officers will be deployed at Bundesländerplatz, Gruft and in front of the Gerngross shopping center as well as in the area around Christian-Broda-Platz to carry out whereabouts checks if necessary.
On-site measures and more places to live
There will also be increased cleaning by MA48, it is reported. More security staff will be deployed at the Caritas Gruft day center with immediate effect. Street social work is also to be expanded. In addition, places for homeless people have been expanded. There is a new night center for 50 people at a time. Under the title "Together - Together - Tackling the challenges", the measures were presented to local residents and passers-by on Thursday at an information stand directly at the scene of the action. Citizens were able to voice their concerns to the city's specialist departments and the police.
But why has MaHü, of all places, become a social hotspot? One possible explanation: homeless people from neighboring EU countries are often unable to claim social security benefits in Vienna. According to the Vienna Social Fund (FSW), these circumstances and summer temperatures lead to increased pressure to use public places with high footfall such as Mariahilfer Strasse.
In addition, there are currently major construction projects on Mariahilfer Straße. Christian-Broda-Platz will be redesigned until November 2024. As the territory of the notorious whip gangs, the area has often made many negative headlines. Priority actions by the new task force to combat youth crime (EJK) have ensured peace and quiet there for the time being. The Mariahilfer district council hopes that 25 new trees, more green spaces and light-colored paving will improve the quality of the area in future. The construction of the U2xU3 Neubaugasse subway hub has also shifted the problem towards Bundesländerplatz, as several passers-by report. Following the Signa disaster, the construction site for the department store block in Mariahilfer Straße has also been at a standstill for 197 days. The next information stand will take place on September 4.
