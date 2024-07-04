From the state parliament
NEOS rebuffed with Hypo education foundation idea
The members of the state parliament parties would like to talk about a more efficient use of funds for schools. However, no one is happy with the idea of an education foundation into which part of the profits of Landesbank Hypo Vorarlberg would flow.
Although none of the members of the other parties were enthusiastic about the NEOS idea in the state parliament session on Thursday, the idea of an education foundation was at least not a "proposal from the moth box", as club leader Johannes Gasser so nicely put it.
With the education foundation, we could create the most opportunity-rich living space for children. This is a proposal that does not come out of mothballs.
Johannes Gasser, NEOS-Klubobmann
After the quarrels surrounding Hypo-Landesbank due to the questionable granting of loans to the Benko Foundation, the NEOS had considered how much political influence the state should have over Hypobank. "In principle, we believe that political influence should be as low as possible. That's why we advocate the establishment of a politically independent foundation," explained the head of the pink party. Those responsible for the foundation, consisting of education experts, should focus entirely on the topic of education. "With a Vorarlberg foundation, we could really create the most opportunity-rich living space for children."
Implementing the idea would mean privatizing the bank and also education, but I can't transfer the hope of a good education to a foundation board.
Eva Hammerer, Grünen-Klubobfrau
The current school system would lack the scope to adopt new and innovative approaches. All too often, money simply seeps away into the administrative apparatus. "In Vorarlberg, we have the highest spending on education, but the results - in Pisa, for example - are average. The question is whether the money is used in such a way that the best benefit is achieved?"
Hardly any chance of innovative educational concepts
At first glance, the idea of a Vorarlberg education foundation sounds good, but a second look raises many questions, according to Eva Hammerer, head of the Green Party. "If the idea were implemented, it would be a privatization of the bank and also of education. The hope for good education cannot be transferred to a foundation board," criticized Hammerer. However, she agreed with Gasser that too little emphasis was still being placed on innovative educational concepts - something she wanted to discuss.
Putting the money of the people of Vorarlberg into a foundation over which the state no longer has any influence is not only an ill-conceived idea, but a real nonsense.
Markus Wallner, Landeshauptmann
ÖVP party chairman Roland Frühstück referred to various payments made by the state that benefit teachers and pupils. "The state has invested 13 million euros alone to ensure that more teachers teach. The requested education foundation already exists, it is called Land Vorarlberg." He clearly spoke out against the depoliticization of the state bank. "Politics should have no influence on the operational business, but I want the ultimate responsibility to lie there."
Governor Markus Wallner was less than enthusiastic about touching Hypo, the state's second cash cow. "We have to handle the state's assets carefully and remain flexible. The idea of putting the money of a well-performing Landesbank into a foundation over which the state has no influence is real nonsense."
