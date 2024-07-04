NEOS rebuffed with Hypo education foundation idea

After the quarrels surrounding Hypo-Landesbank due to the questionable granting of loans to the Benko Foundation, the NEOS had considered how much political influence the state should have over Hypobank. "In principle, we believe that political influence should be as low as possible. That's why we advocate the establishment of a politically independent foundation," explained the head of the pink party. Those responsible for the foundation, consisting of education experts, should focus entirely on the topic of education. "With a Vorarlberg foundation, we could really create the most opportunity-rich living space for children."