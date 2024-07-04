Spicy revelation
THIS celebrity made a mess in Paltrow’s bed
A somewhat disgusting affair is said to have taken place at an exclusive summer party at Gwyneth Paltrow's vacation home in the Hamptons. Now it has been revealed which celebrity left an unbelievable mess in the Hollywood beauty's bed.
The popular weight-loss drug Ozempic was to blame for a celebrity's severe diarrhea in bed in Paltrow's guest room, according to rumors in the Long Island neighborhood.
HE is the culprit
The Daily Mail now claims to have found out which celebrity left the Hollywood beauty's villa in a hurry after making a mess in her sheets.
The culprit is said to be journalist Derek Blasberg, who is already considered a celebrity himself thanks to his contacts with the who's who of Hollywood and is a good friend of Paltrow.
But at the same time, the insider also wanted to clarify something about the unpleasant story that had spread like wildfire. "Ozempic wasn't to blame, it's just what he told everyone," he blurted out.
Paltrow spilled the beans
And according to the insider, it was Paltrow herself who gossiped about the embarrassment that happened in her guest room. "Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David."
It's downright "shocking how many people know this story and how he managed to keep it out of the Post..." He probably asked his best friend, socialite Dasha Zhukova, to do so.
She in turn is the daughter of Elena Zhukova - recently wife number five of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the "New York Post".
Diet miracle with side effects
Ozempic, a drug originally developed to treat diabetes, has gained popularity in Hollywood as a miracle cure for rapid weight loss.
But while the positive effects of the drug are widely praised, a less glamorous side effect is often kept quiet: one in ten users suffers from severe diarrhea.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.