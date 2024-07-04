No admission to the Lido Sounds Festival despite ticket

"I will never go to this festival again ..."

"You go to a festival to have fun and enjoy your favorite bands, and instead you experience something like this - I just don't understand it. Deichkind fills concert halls like the Stadthalle - I would never have thought that the stage on which Deichkind performs would have such a small capacity (...) We weren't even at the festival site for an hour and a half - I will never go to this festival again," says Nikoletta. The disappointment would have been too "immense" ...