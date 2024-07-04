Styria elects new state parliament on November 24

"We will work until the last day"

Drexler has been in office for two years, according to the polls he has not yet been able to build up a bonus and is not yet a "provincial father". Every week is therefore important for him - and the legislative period will be fully utilized in line with this logic. It has been known since Thursday: On November 24, Styrians will be asked to go to the polls for the third time this year (after the EU elections in June and the National Council elections in September).