Great Britain votes, it will be close for Sunak

Starmer promises "era of hope and opportunity"

Labor leader Starmer rejects the accusation. The 61-year-old announced a "new age of hope and opportunity". "This is a great nation with limitless potential," said Starmer on the eve of the election. "The British people deserve a government that matches their ambitions. Today we have the chance to work with Labour to start rebuilding Britain." There are many reasons for the Conservatives' decline. Above all, numerous scandals and affairs, especially under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have destroyed people's trust in the Tory party, which has been in power for 14 years.