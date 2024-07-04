Boy (16) goes berserk
South Styrian (16) delivers a crazy chase
A 16-year-old fled from the police in a car at up to 100 km/h on a cycle path in Leibnitz on Wednesday. The teenager, who is known to the police, had previously gone on the rampage at the AMS and insulted employees. After the boy fled on foot into a corn field, he was arrested.
A 16-year-old from southern Styria kept the police on their toes on Wednesday: late in the morning, the police were called to the AMS Leibnitz because the youngster was running riot there and behaving "extremely aggressively" towards the staff.
At 100 km/h on the cycle path
Before the officers arrived, the 16-year-old got into a car - without a driver's license, of course - and sped off. The teenager engaged in a dangerous chase with the police. He sped from Leibnitz via Wagna to Landscha at far too high a speed. There he drove his car on the Mur cycle path - at up to 100 km/h!
In doing so, he endangered numerous passers-by, but fortunately did not hit anyone. At a roadblock set up by the police, the escape ended in a corn field in Bachsdorf.
Police car damaged
But the 16-year-old did not give up: He first tried to drive on in the field, reversed and crashed into the front of a police car. He then got out and fled on foot.
A huge manhunt began with a police drone and service dogs. The young man was finally caught and arrested at around 2 pm.
As it turned out, the man was already known to the police. The car had been purchased legally, but the (German) license plates had been stolen. The man from Leibnitz was charged with several offenses.
