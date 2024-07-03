What remains of Austria’s “summer fairytale”

The disappointment was great for everyone involved. However, there is hope that it will be absorbed. The team spirit that has developed in the squad is something that will last. Rangnick has managed to make all 26 players in the European Championship squad - even those who did not play - feel valued. With the exception of the possible departure of Arnautovic, there will be no major changes for the run-up to the 2026 World Cup. With the injured David Alaba and Xaver Schlager, two other key players could be available again instead.