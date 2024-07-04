E-car wallboxes to go in the test

The "Habu" from Green Cell in Poland (also scored 1.8) is the only model in the test without an additional black box, as all the electronics are built into the two plugs. In addition, the charging plug not only has an LED light but also a display with a control button that can be used to adjust the charging current in three stages. The successful app is networked via Bluetooth and the integrated mobile network means that the wallbox can also be accessed remotely. The whole thing is rounded off by low standby consumption. The only drawback is the lack of an interchangeable adapter system.