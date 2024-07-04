Practical and flexible
E-car wallboxes to go in the test
Electric cars make the most sense in everyday life when you can charge at home. This makes it all the more practical if you can take your wallbox with you and use it flexibly elsewhere. The ÖAMTC and its partners have now tested such mobile devices.
So-called "mobile chargers" can be flexibly connected to existing sockets at different locations (for example at a second home). In the current test, seven models were tested in terms of safety, equipment, function and app. "The test shows that mobile charging devices do not have to hide behind permanently installed wall boxes. Six of the seven models are 'good', one is 'satisfactory' - the differences lie in the range of features and the price, which can range from around 200 to 1500 euros," summarizes ÖAMTC technician Florian Merker.
Annoying charging interruptions, which in the worst case result in an uncharged car, are a thing of the past, as are safety deficiencies in the built-in shutdown devices in the event of fault currents.
Juice Booster air 3 as test winner
The best in the test with a score of 1.6 ("Good") is the "Boosterair 3" from Juice in Switzerland. The mobile charger was convincing across the board and apart from the excessive standby consumption and the somewhat stiff cable, the testers found no shortcomings. In addition, the compact, high-quality and robust design with interchangeable adapters, authorization via radio recognition in the charging plug, a configurable button and a very good app with a wide range of functions.
The "NRGkick" from the Austrian manufacturer DiniTech (rating 1.8) comes with a clever interchangeable adapter system and a well-equipped and intuitive app and impresses overall with its uncomplicated handling and safe charging. The charging current can be set using the sensor buttons on the electronic unit and via the app. Only the standby consumption could be even lower.
The "Habu" from Green Cell in Poland (also scored 1.8) is the only model in the test without an additional black box, as all the electronics are built into the two plugs. In addition, the charging plug not only has an LED light but also a display with a control button that can be used to adjust the charging current in three stages. The successful app is networked via Bluetooth and the integrated mobile network means that the wallbox can also be accessed remotely. The whole thing is rounded off by low standby consumption. The only drawback is the lack of an interchangeable adapter system.
With the mobile charging device from Mercedes-Benz, the CEE adapter for the interchangeable system has to be purchased separately; only the adapter for the Schuko socket is supplied. Nevertheless, thanks to the safe and reliable charging function, the Mobile Charger can secure a good score of 1.8. Networking via WLAN, a practical app and the ability to set the charging current directly on the device and remotely are plus points. The low standby consumption also stands out positively.
Also "good" in the test: the "One" from NEcharge (score 2.1), also from Austria. It impresses with its problem-free charging properties and safe operation. However, there are no additional features - apart from the OCPP function and the ability to set the charging current directly on the wallbox. However, there is a clearly visible charging signal on the front of the device.
Also rated "good" with a score of 2.3 - the "Mobile Charging Station Universal Set 11 kW" from Lapp in Germany. It is one of the cheaper models and is limited solely to the basic function of charging. Unfortunately, there are no features apart from the interchangeable adapter function. The set includes two adapters, others can be purchased optionally.
The Junsun device with the cryptic designation SYCDQ316 only comes last in this comparison ("Satisfactory"). There is nothing to complain about in terms of function and safety, but glaring deficiencies in the rating plate - no manufacturer is stated here, as required by the standard - lead to a downgrade. The equipment with a display and a charging current setting is okay in view of the low price, but there is no networking or app.
The ÖAMTC generally recommends a charging capacity of 11 kW for a mobile charger. "More than 11 kW does not make sense, as there is usually no more power available via a normal socket. You would also need permission from the respective grid operator. With less than 11 kW, the power decreases, so charging takes longer," explains the mobility club technician. Providers should also supply so-called "coded" socket adapters, which automatically recognize the socket used and prevent overloading.
