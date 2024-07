Spray mist at Praterstern despite bad weather

The city can heat up quite a bit in summer. Then water fountains in public places are a godsend. Spray showers, summer sprinklers and cool steles can now be found in many places in the city and are well received by the Viennese. So far this week, the weather has been anything but summery. So we were all the more surprised to see the spray showers switched on at Praterstern on Monday. Needless to say, nobody cooled off that day.