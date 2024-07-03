ID postpones session: more time for Kickl alliance

What will happen to the AfD?

There are currently no plans to include the AfD in the new "Patriots for Europe" alliance. "Even if the AfD cannot join a joint parliamentary group with Fidesz at this stage, this opens up new opportunities for the AfD to work together with other parties," Daniel Tapp, spokesperson for AfD co-leader Alice Weidel, told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "The AfD would certainly fit perfectly into this grouping," according to dpa, also from circles within the AfD federal executive. The FPÖ and Fidesz are very close to the AfD in terms of content.