Just one hour before the kick-off of the round of 16 match between our ÖFB footballers, the City of Vienna has to close the fan zone on Rathausplatz. "We are bursting at the seams, no further admission", it said in a statement.
14,500 fans had already gathered in front of Vienna City Hall on Tuesday evening to watch the historic round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey on the grounds where the film festival is currently taking place.
"Please don't drive off again"
But if you're just setting off now, you're too late. "The entrances are closed, please do not leave. Thank you for your great interest and understanding," the City of Vienna announced on its social media channels.
Police prepared themselves
The police had already prepared for the match in advance and stepped up security measures for the public viewing. "The Vienna police will do everything possible to prevent criminal acts at best," emphasized police spokesman Mattias Schuster on Tuesday.
In addition, police officers will be deployed outside the respective venues in order to be able to react quickly to any football-related celebrations or due to the gathering of fan groups.
Sufficient officers will be deployed at the four public viewing venues in particular: Rathausplatz, Hauptbahnhof, Prater and Prater/Admiral. "We will be deploying more officers, in uniform of course, but also with civilian staff," says Schuster.
