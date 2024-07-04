Krems University of Applied Sciences gets a new name

The IMC was founded by Heinz Boyer, who is still Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We started in 1994 with the Tourism and Leisure Management course. With our innovative concept, we were the first to teach a university of applied sciences course exclusively in English and to require practical semesters abroad," emphasizes the company founder, who is also often referred to as one of the "pioneers of the university of applied sciences system in Austria". One of the first employees was daughter Ulrike Prommer, now Managing Director of IMC Krems, who not only looks back proudly on the last three decades, but was also able to announce the new name of the educational institution.