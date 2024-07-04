Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

30-year anniversary

Krems University of Applied Sciences gets a new name

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 16:00

IMC Krems is no longer a university of applied sciences, but can now call itself a "University of Applied Sciences" - making it the first in Austria. Both the new name and the 30th anniversary were celebrated at a ceremony.

comment0 Kommentare

One degree course, 45 students and five employees - what began 30 years ago as a small educational institution in Krems has since established itself as an internationally renowned university that has now become too big even to be called a university of applied sciences. Today, over 3,000 inquisitive students study at IMC Krems, with a choice of 28 Bachelor's and Master's degree courses. And the five-person team has also grown. Over 350 employees keep the business running.

The IMC was founded by Heinz Boyer, who is still Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We started in 1994 with the Tourism and Leisure Management course. With our innovative concept, we were the first to teach a university of applied sciences course exclusively in English and to require practical semesters abroad," emphasizes the company founder, who is also often referred to as one of the "pioneers of the university of applied sciences system in Austria". One of the first employees was daughter Ulrike Prommer, now Managing Director of IMC Krems, who not only looks back proudly on the last three decades, but was also able to announce the new name of the educational institution.

IMC Managing Director Udo Brändle (left), Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek, IMC Managing Director Ulrike Prommer and IMC company founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heinz Boyer celebrated the 30th anniversary of IMC Krems. (Bild: IMC Krems)
IMC Managing Director Udo Brändle (left), Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek, IMC Managing Director Ulrike Prommer and IMC company founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heinz Boyer celebrated the 30th anniversary of IMC Krems.
(Bild: IMC Krems)
The anniversary cake by social media star Katrin Pfeiffer aka "Kate's Style" amazed the numerous guests (Bild: IMC Krems)
The anniversary cake by social media star Katrin Pfeiffer aka "Kate's Style" amazed the numerous guests
(Bild: IMC Krems)
Johanna Mikl-Leitner with Heinz Boyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMC Krems, at the anniversary celebration (Bild: IMC Krems)
Johanna Mikl-Leitner with Heinz Boyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMC Krems, at the anniversary celebration
(Bild: IMC Krems)

New title for a milestone birthday
Due to a change in the law, the former University of Applied Sciences was elevated to "University of Applied Sciences" - the first in Austria. A nice birthday present for the 30th, and Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek also congratulated: "IMC Krems has significantly advanced higher education in Austria over the past 30 years through its commitment and innovative strength and stands for the high quality of teaching and research in Austria as an institution."

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner also attended the 30th anniversary celebration: "30 years ago, our compatriots had no choice. If they wanted to study, they had to leave our province. Today, Lower Austria offers young people a diverse and attractive range of study options right on their doorstep."

In addition to IMC Krems, Danube University and Karl Landsteiner University are also located on the Krems campus. The state of Lower Austria has already invested one billion euros in Campus Krems - and every cent will be returned many times over, emphasizes Mikl-Leitner. "For us, but above all for future generations."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf