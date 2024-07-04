30-year anniversary
Krems University of Applied Sciences gets a new name
IMC Krems is no longer a university of applied sciences, but can now call itself a "University of Applied Sciences" - making it the first in Austria. Both the new name and the 30th anniversary were celebrated at a ceremony.
One degree course, 45 students and five employees - what began 30 years ago as a small educational institution in Krems has since established itself as an internationally renowned university that has now become too big even to be called a university of applied sciences. Today, over 3,000 inquisitive students study at IMC Krems, with a choice of 28 Bachelor's and Master's degree courses. And the five-person team has also grown. Over 350 employees keep the business running.
The IMC was founded by Heinz Boyer, who is still Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We started in 1994 with the Tourism and Leisure Management course. With our innovative concept, we were the first to teach a university of applied sciences course exclusively in English and to require practical semesters abroad," emphasizes the company founder, who is also often referred to as one of the "pioneers of the university of applied sciences system in Austria". One of the first employees was daughter Ulrike Prommer, now Managing Director of IMC Krems, who not only looks back proudly on the last three decades, but was also able to announce the new name of the educational institution.
New title for a milestone birthday
Due to a change in the law, the former University of Applied Sciences was elevated to "University of Applied Sciences" - the first in Austria. A nice birthday present for the 30th, and Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek also congratulated: "IMC Krems has significantly advanced higher education in Austria over the past 30 years through its commitment and innovative strength and stands for the high quality of teaching and research in Austria as an institution."
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner also attended the 30th anniversary celebration: "30 years ago, our compatriots had no choice. If they wanted to study, they had to leave our province. Today, Lower Austria offers young people a diverse and attractive range of study options right on their doorstep."
In addition to IMC Krems, Danube University and Karl Landsteiner University are also located on the Krems campus. The state of Lower Austria has already invested one billion euros in Campus Krems - and every cent will be returned many times over, emphasizes Mikl-Leitner. "For us, but above all for future generations."
