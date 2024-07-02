Stabbing ex: “Wanted to have my peace”

The accused, a Bosnian woman (43) born in Salzburg, and the victim had been a couple since 2010. But there was a serious crisis, with repeated separations and reconciliations. Until October 18, 2023, when the accused stabbed the man several times and allegedly tried to kill him," explained public prosecutor Mathias Haidinger at the jury trial in Salzburg on Tuesday. The prosecutor lists the injuries as a cut to the ear, a cut to the forearm and a life-threatening stab to the chest and lungs: "If the stab had been carried out just a little differently, the victim could be dead now." Haidinger also speaks of a "deep hatred" of the accused towards the victim and "clear evidence that the accused wanted to kill".