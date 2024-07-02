Program over 500 times
Cultural summer brings free events to the neighborhoods
The musical picnic with the symphony orchestra in the Prater was just the beginning: in July and August, the cultural summer once again brings free culture to Vienna's neighborhoods. There will be over 500 performances of music, theater, cabaret and more at eye level and for everyone to join in, with some very special treats.
What started out as an improvised idea during the coronavirus pandemic has become a fixture in summertime Vienna: Once again this year, the Kultursommer (Summer of Culture) brings over 500 free events from the fields of cabaret, literature, music, dance, theater and circus to nine stages in the outer districts. Until August 11, there is always a program from Thursday to Sunday from 6.30 pm to 9 pm.
Culture without a fat wallet and without fear of thresholds
The fact that the Kultursommer has become a permanent fixture is also due to surveys of guests. These have shown that the concept is particularly popular with people who have not previously attended cultural events due to lack of money or fear of thresholds. For the performing artists, in turn, the Kultursommer is often enough a springboard - even if the program also includes well-known names.
Increased focus on Viennese songs
The musical program includes the renowned classical ensemble Superar as well as rock, jazz and rap. This year there is also an increased focus on old and new Viennese songs, for example with the well-known Trio Lepschi, the legendary Trio Kollegium Kalksburg (13 July, 8 pm, ASK-Erlaa soccer pitch) or one of the Kultursommer Plus workshops (you have to register in advance for the program), in which new Viennese songs will be created on 9 August, in which people will sing about things for which there have been no songs so far.
Brass and voices
On July 20 and 21, Rathausplatz will also become a Kultursommer stage from 6.30 pm onwards: on the first of the two days with various ensembles ranging from brass bands to big bands, and on the second day with four Viennese choirs. In addition to the nine Kultursommer stages, there will also be garden concerts in Vienna's houses for living.
As last year, there is a special program for children. However, children and adults can have fun at many of the events: The "Fluteman" Gabor Vosteen, for example, has also amazed and made entire concert halls full of older gentlemen as well as young audiences laugh with his recorder show (July 21, 6:30 p.m., Währinger Park). The cabaret events, also featuring well-known names from the scene, such as Hosea Ratschiller and Severin Groebner (July 4, 8 p.m., Währinger Park), are a great source of laughter.
The entire spectrum of the program, with its wide range of events from literature and theater to dance and circus, is not only intended to bring culture to the doorsteps of local residents, but also to encourage Viennese from all districts to get to know previously unknown areas. The WienMobil bikes are even available at a reduced price with the discount code KULTUR24.
