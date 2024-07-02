Cultural summer brings free events to the neighborhoods

Increased focus on Viennese songs

The musical program includes the renowned classical ensemble Superar as well as rock, jazz and rap. This year there is also an increased focus on old and new Viennese songs, for example with the well-known Trio Lepschi, the legendary Trio Kollegium Kalksburg (13 July, 8 pm, ASK-Erlaa soccer pitch) or one of the Kultursommer Plus workshops (you have to register in advance for the program), in which new Viennese songs will be created on 9 August, in which people will sing about things for which there have been no songs so far.