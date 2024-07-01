Uncharted legal territory
Supreme Court grants Trump partial immunity
The US Supreme Court has granted Donald Trump partial immunity from criminal prosecution. The ruling is likely to significantly complicate pending court proceedings against the ex-president and leading candidate.
The Supreme Court judges ruled on Monday that this protection is absolute for former presidents with regard to their actions within the scope of their constitutional duties. However, a former head of state does not enjoy immunity for their actions in a private context, they said.
The background to this is federal proceedings in connection with Trump's attempts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. This is likely to further delay the start of a possible trial against Trump for attempted electoral fraud.
If the trial is delayed beyond the date of the US election, the Republican could attempt to pardon himself if he is re-elected. However, constitutional lawyers are divided on whether this is even possible. The US president has never used this method for himself.
The former president is facing three charges of conspiracy and one charge of obstructing official proceedings, all of which relate to his efforts to cling on to the presidency after his defeat in 2020.
