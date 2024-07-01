European Championship matches increase water consumption

No water shortage

One thing is clear: before kick-off and during the half-time break, water is literally sucked out of the city's 29 large tanks. But don't worry: there will never be a water shortage. The water reservoirs have a storage volume of 0.9 million cubic meters of water, while two additional reservoirs outside the city increase this volume to 1.6 million cubic meters. That alone corresponds to the water consumption of all the Viennese in four days.