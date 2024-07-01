Greens against Kickl: “Blue pact against Austria”

"Message control in blue"

The Greens have identified four pillars of the "blue pact". Disoski spoke of "message control in blue" and a "parallel media universe" that the FPÖ had built up with the aim of buying coverage with advertisements. Furthermore, the blue party had "shamelessly enriched itself, for example by Kickl turning his department into a "salary paradise" as Minister of the Interior. Another example is the "Ideenschmiede" agency co-founded by Kickl.