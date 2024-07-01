Vorteilswelt
Trouble surrounding England star

Obscene celebratory gesture: Jude Bellingham faces punishment!

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 10:59

Will his goal celebration against Slovakia (2:1 n.V. for England) have repercussions? Jude Bellingham is facing a penalty from UEFA for an obscene gesture.

The Champions League winner scored in the 96th minute with a spectacular overhead kick to make it 1-1 and save England in extra time. Immediately after the goal, however, videos circulated online showing the 21-year-old making an obscene gesture.

Bellingham responded personally to the clip on X after the final whistle: "That was an inside joke gesture to some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how the Slovakian team played tonight." Sentences that are more likely to have a sarcastic undertone. It was initially assumed that the gesture was meant towards the Slovakian coaching bench. It is also possible that the gesture was directed at various experts in the English media.

"Playing for England is nice, but it's also stressful with all the garbage that gets talked about," said Bellingham: "It's nice to be able to give them something back when you perform. It's very difficult to talk as openly in press conferences and interviews as footballers would like to do because they're always being judged."

However, the obscene gesture could have consequences. According to "The Athletic", UEFA's disciplinary committee will await reports from the referee and other officials before deciding on possible action.

Harry Kane put England on the road to victory with his goal shortly after the start of extra time (91'). England will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday - without Bellingham? ...

