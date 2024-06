The Mölltal bomber follows in his dad’s footsteps

FC Mölltal did not stay in the 2nd class A for long! After being relegated in the previous season, they managed to climb straight back up. They only lost a single game - against Nußdorf II (1:5) on September 16 - plus two draws and a total of 23 wins. They even finished the championship with 18 unbeaten games in a row, 17 of which they won. The Mölltal side also celebrated their second-highest win of the season in the lower division - a 17-0 victory over Nikolsdorf (only ATSV Wolfsberg II's 18-0 win over St. Stefan/Lav. II was even higher).