Emergency services with a positive Spielberg balance sheet

40 reports under the Youth Protection Act

The Styrian police also drew a positive balance. "Especially in view of the masses of spectators", explains Heimo Kohlbacher from the Styrian police. There were several incidents of bodily harm, particularly in the party zones around the ring, and there were also a number of scuffles. "On the whole, however, everything remained within reasonable limits." On behalf of the district authority, checks were also carried out in accordance with the Youth Protection Act, with a total of around 40 reports. There were also around 20 reports under the Aliens Act for illegal employment. "We also seized pyrotechnics."