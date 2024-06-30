Several reports
Emergency services with a positive Spielberg balance sheet
For the emergency services, the Grand Prix weekend in Spielberg with a total of 302,000 spectators was naturally extremely labor-intensive. On the whole, however, the police, Red Cross and fire department are satisfied with the outcome.
It goes without saying that something can always happen at major events like the Red Bull Ring. But the Styrian emergency services always had even the diciest situations under control. Like the 300 or so paramedics from the Red Cross, for example, who were very challenged by the heat. Time and again, visitors suffered circulatory collapses or allergic reactions after insect bites. "In the end, however, it went as expected and we are already a well-rehearsed team," says Robert Strauss from the Knittelfeld Red Cross district office.
Two spectators suffered heart attacks
Two visitors who suffered a heart attack were in particularly bad shape. "But we were also able to treat these people quickly and well and transport them to hospital." Incidentally, both people survived the emergency well.
40 reports under the Youth Protection Act
The Styrian police also drew a positive balance. "Especially in view of the masses of spectators", explains Heimo Kohlbacher from the Styrian police. There were several incidents of bodily harm, particularly in the party zones around the ring, and there were also a number of scuffles. "On the whole, however, everything remained within reasonable limits." On behalf of the district authority, checks were also carried out in accordance with the Youth Protection Act, with a total of around 40 reports. There were also around 20 reports under the Aliens Act for illegal employment. "We also seized pyrotechnics."
For the fire department, the main items on the agenda were technical operations, while a few small fires on the campsites did not cause any problems for the firefighters.
In terms of traffic, there were of course repeated traffic jams and delays, but the police were satisfied with the traffic concept. "You mustn't forget that we had more than 10,000 car accesses every day."
