Gewessler not dismissed to avoid chaos

Sobotka justified the criminal complaint against Gewessler with the imminent National Council elections. "How do you react to a breach of the constitution?" The approach with the complaint was due to the time. "If this had happened earlier, it would have been different." When asked whether there could be a new coalition with the Greens after the election, he referred to the statements made by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). On September 29 (election day, note), the cards and the balance would be redistributed. Then it would be necessary to see where compromises were possible again. However, Gewessler's behavior excludes her as a person.