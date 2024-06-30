Sobotka explains:
Gewessler not dismissed to avoid chaos
After Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) went it alone on the EU renaturation law and criminal charges were brought against her as a result, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) is now defending his party's decision to continue the coalition - despite criticism.
With her approval of the EU renaturation law, Gewessler had committed a breach of the constitution. "Normally it would be about dismissal," said Sobotka in the ORF "Pressestunde" on Sunday. However, they wanted to avoid chaos.
Sobotka justified the criminal complaint against Gewessler with the imminent National Council elections. "How do you react to a breach of the constitution?" The approach with the complaint was due to the time. "If this had happened earlier, it would have been different." When asked whether there could be a new coalition with the Greens after the election, he referred to the statements made by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). On September 29 (election day, note), the cards and the balance would be redistributed. Then it would be necessary to see where compromises were possible again. However, Gewessler's behavior excludes her as a person.
Shot against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl
For Sobotka, the same still applies to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl - both as a minister in a coalition and as the future President of the National Council. However, he himself would no longer be in the National Council, Sobotka reminded us. Nehammer had offered him a mandate. However, out of consideration for his family, he had decided not to run again after 42 years in politics.
"A political office entails public confrontation. That's not always pleasant for the family." In the fall, Sobotka will move to the ÖVP party academy as president - he has ruled out running in the next presidential election.
Free play of forces "never an advantage"
Sobotka once again spoke out against a "free play of forces" in parliament shortly before the National Council elections. "At the end of a legislative period, this has never been an advantage for a republic, but an uncontrolled spending of money to hand out election sweets." It would be different if votes were released for decisions of conscience.
In contrast, he took up the cudgels for compromise in politics as a means of strengthening democracy. "In politics, compromise is always described as negative." However, approaching one another is a value in itself. "You shouldn't always just see it as the lowest common denominator."
Sobotka described committees of inquiry in the National Council as "instruments of clarification as well as agitation". He can certainly imagine reforms for future committees - such as a rotation in the chairmanship. There should also be a discussion about the admission of the public and the definition of the subject matter of committees.
