Sonnentherme: success story for the anniversary

20 million euro investment package

"The Sonnentherme has developed into a real success project and a leading business for the entire region, Lutzmannsburg has become one of the most important tourism communities in the country," summarizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). The anniversary is also an incentive to continue on this path. A 20 million euro investment package will be implemented by 2026 - refinanced by the Sonnentherme itself. "A good example of how companies in public ownership can do well," said Doskozil. Plans include a "Slide World" with a 19-metre-high slide tower, 7 mega slides, an indoor lounging area and a "Kids World" with many new offers.