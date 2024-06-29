Will it be a boy now?
Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a grandfather for the third time
Action and fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to be a grandfather for the third time. His daughter Katherine (34) and son-in-law Chris Pratt (45) are expecting their third child after Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina.
Chris Pratt already has a son, twelve-year-old Jack, from his marriage to actress Anna Faris (47). For the action actor, it is therefore child number 4, which should make the family happiness perfect, reports "TMZ".
Katherine's husband is always showering his wife Katherine with roses and emphasizing her motherly qualities: "She has improved my life in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son are all safe with her."
"It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather"
Before the birth of his second grandchild, grandfather Arnold also raved about how great it was to be a grandfather: "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather."
The actor described a typical visit from his granddaughter Lyla as follows: "They come over to the house, you play with her for an hour or two, lift her onto the horse, let her touch the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave again."
Daughter Eloise turned two in May. On her birthday, Katherine wrote: "Our baby girl is two! The happiest, silliest, strongest willed girl! I love you to the moon and back and more!" Daddy Chris wrote: "Happy birthday babygirl! Mommy and Daddy love you more than anything!"
Chris and Katherine have been married since 2019 and have a scandal-free marriage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
