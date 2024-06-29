Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will it be a boy now?

Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a grandfather for the third time

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 10:38

Action and fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to be a grandfather for the third time. His daughter Katherine (34) and son-in-law Chris Pratt (45) are expecting their third child after Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina.

comment0 Kommentare

Chris Pratt already has a son, twelve-year-old Jack, from his marriage to actress Anna Faris (47). For the action actor, it is therefore child number 4, which should make the family happiness perfect, reports "TMZ".

Katherine's husband is always showering his wife Katherine with roses and emphasizing her motherly qualities: "She has improved my life in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son are all safe with her."

"It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather"
Before the birth of his second grandchild, grandfather Arnold also raved about how great it was to be a grandfather: "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather."

The actor described a typical visit from his granddaughter Lyla as follows: "They come over to the house, you play with her for an hour or two, lift her onto the horse, let her touch the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave again."

Daughter Eloise turned two in May. On her birthday, Katherine wrote: "Our baby girl is two! The happiest, silliest, strongest willed girl! I love you to the moon and back and more!" Daddy Chris wrote: "Happy birthday babygirl! Mommy and Daddy love you more than anything!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger (from left) (Bild: picturedesk.com/MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger (from left)
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

Chris and Katherine have been married since 2019 and have a scandal-free marriage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf