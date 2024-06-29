Copa America
Brazil give Paraguay no chance
After the zero number and the bitter start for Brazil at the Copa America, the South Americans have managed a liberating blow in the second game.
The Selecao celebrated a 4:1 victory over Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It was an important success for coach Dorival Junior's team as they remain in contention to win the group. Paraguay were eliminated from the tournament after the defeat.
Vinicius scores a brace
"I said, be patient. Because this team is on the right track," said the coach after the game. Lucas Paqueta first missed a penalty (31') before Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scored the Brazilians' first goal of the competition four minutes later after a fine dribble. Savinho followed up shortly afterwards (43) before Vinicius Junior scored his second shortly before the break (45.+5).
Omar Alderete reduced the deficit to 1:3 for Paraguay with a superb long-range strike (48'). Paqueta scored from the penalty spot to make the final score 4:1 (65'). TV cameras showed star striker Neymar, who has been injured since October last year and who the Brazilians will have to do without at this tournament in the USA, celebrating in the stands.
With four points, Brazil are behind Colombia (6) in the table. Thanks to their 3:0 (1:0) win over Costa Rica, the Colombians have already secured their place in the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Brazil on Wednesday.
World champions Argentina, who have also already qualified for the quarter-finals, will be without Lionel Messi for their final group game against Peru on Sunday night. The 37-year-old superstar injured his right thigh in the 1-0 win over Chile. Assistant coach Walter Samuel announced that the injury would be monitored and a decision made on a day-to-day basis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.