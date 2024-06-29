Brazil give Paraguay no chance

Vinicius scores a brace

"I said, be patient. Because this team is on the right track," said the coach after the game. Lucas Paqueta first missed a penalty (31') before Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scored the Brazilians' first goal of the competition four minutes later after a fine dribble. Savinho followed up shortly afterwards (43) before Vinicius Junior scored his second shortly before the break (45.+5).