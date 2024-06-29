After a horror day: Appeal from the Tyrolean mountain rescue service

Still lots of snow at high altitudes

"At high altitudes - especially on the north side - there is still more snow than in other years, even now at the end of June," says Gregor Franke from the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service. "The snow fields are still quite hard, especially in the morning, and you have to avoid them without a grödel or crampons and alpine experience," emphasizes the experienced mountain rescuer. Even if you have doubts or feel unsafe, you should definitely turn back. Franke also says this looking ahead to the weekend.