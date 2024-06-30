EURO: Spain vs. Georgia from 9pm LIVE

"Spain are perhaps the best team in the group stage," said former Bayern professional Sagnol. "It will be a huge challenge for us - maybe too big? I don't know, but we will fight until the last minute." The underdog role certainly suits him. "As a small team, you have nothing to lose. It's difficult when you're France, England, Spain, Portugal, because you're under pressure and people expect you to win," said Sagnol. "Our only responsibility was to make Georgia proud. And I think we did that in the best possible way."