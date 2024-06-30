Round of 16 in the ticker
EURO: Spain vs. Georgia from 9pm LIVE
Round of 16 at the EURO: Spain face Georgia. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
The title favorites, who have played strongly so far, against the European Championship debutants and biggest underdogs. The division of roles ahead of the European Championship round of 16 between Spain and Georgia on Sunday (9pm) in Cologne couldn't be clearer - but neither could the drop height for the highly confident Furia Roja be greater. After their victory over Portugal, Georgia have their sights set on the next sensation. "It's not finished yet. I don't want to go out," explained coach Willy Sagnol.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente must prove in the knockout round that he can start a new era with the 2010 world champions and three-time European champions. The 63-year-old has worked rather inconspicuously so far, but extremely effectively. And of course he expressed his "utmost respect for this rival, who is playing a great tournament. That's why we have to show our best to win this game and progress."
The Spaniards played their way through the group stage without conceding a goal and have two world-class stabilizers in veterans like Rodri and Dani Carvajal. At the same time, young wingers Lamine Yamal (16) and Nico Williams (21) are inspiring all the experts. The latter wants to leave no room for doubt. "As a team, there is no one better than us," young star Williams told the portal "Marca".
Squandering chances
On the other hand, Spain were also conspicuous for their proliferation of chances: In the 1-0 defeat to Italy, they benefited from an own goal, and in the 1-0 defeat to Albania, the B team left a lot to chance at the end of the group. However, the recently suspended midfielder Rodri and attacking aces Yamal, Williams and Pedri are likely to return to the starting eleven for the start of the knockout phase.
De la Fuente has so far kept the atmosphere at the Nations League winners calm. "The players are doing very well," he praised and said, looking ahead to the rest of the tournament: "Being favorites doesn't guarantee anything. We have to be level-headed. We have a lot of hopes, but we'll keep our feet on the ground." Germany could be waiting in the quarter-finals and Portugal in the semi-finals.
European champions
The ex-professional has long since taught his players effective offensive pressing and straightforward attacking play, and he can also build on his own tournament experience. De la Fuente was European champion with the U21s in 2019 and won Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021. At the end of 2022, he replaced Luis Enrique as coach of the A team, which lost to Morocco in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.
However, the Georgians, who astonished the whole of European soccer with their Round of 16 coup, are also confident. However, the team led by star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and current European Championship top scorer Georges Mikautadze (3) have so far failed to score in four matches. In the most recent two encounters under the current coaches, Spain ran out 7:1 and 3:1 winners in the European Championship qualifiers.
"Spain are perhaps the best team in the group stage," said former Bayern professional Sagnol. "It will be a huge challenge for us - maybe too big? I don't know, but we will fight until the last minute." The underdog role certainly suits him. "As a small team, you have nothing to lose. It's difficult when you're France, England, Spain, Portugal, because you're under pressure and people expect you to win," said Sagnol. "Our only responsibility was to make Georgia proud. And I think we did that in the best possible way."
Sagnol conceded that having two days less time to recover compared to Spain was a disadvantage. But his players had proven in the preliminary round that they can overcome difficulties. The 47-year-old also defended himself against the impression that Sturm Graz midfielder Otar Kiteishvili's team is above all good at defending. "We are not just a fighting team. We try to keep control of the ball in individual phases."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.