Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FMA takes action

Money laundering rules flouted: Heavy fine for RBI

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 15:16

Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) has imposed a fine of 2.07 million euros on Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) for deficiencies in its money laundering controls. This was announced by the FMA on Friday. Specifically, it relates to failures in RBI's money laundering and terrorist financing checks at two correspondent banks, it said

comment0 Kommentare

RBI intends to contest the administrative penalty order, which is not yet legally binding.

"Know-your-customer principle" not adhered to
RBI explained in a statement that it had already been informed by the FMA in January 2023 that administrative proceedings had been initiated due to possible non-compliance with certain legal requirements regarding the "know-your-customer principle". The proceedings were the result of an on-site inspection by the FMA in the first quarter of 2019.

In the FMA's view, RBI had not sufficiently satisfied itself that two correspondent banks - according to the Reuters report, these are Cuba and Bahrain - had appropriate due diligence measures in place with regard to customers of its own correspondent banking business. In the opinion of the authority, the RBI has therefore not fully complied with its obligations in this regard.

FMA: No criminal offense or even suspicion identified
The FMA has not established that money laundering or any other criminal offense has taken place or that there is any suspicion of a criminal act, the RBI emphasized. The RBI considers the allegations to be unfounded and intends to contest the criminal conviction in its entirety.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf