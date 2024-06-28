Heat on the rise: up to 35 degrees at the weekend!

Mixed start to the week

On Monday, much cooler air masses than recently will arrive in Austria and the weather will be very unsettled at the beginning of the week. There will be some rain showers on the way, which may become thundery in places during the course of the day. In the south and southeast, rain will fall in the morning, sometimes interspersed with thunderstorms. The clouds will break up occasionally and allow the sun to shine through, with the northeast having the best chance of sunny spells. During the day, highs will reach 25 degrees in some places.