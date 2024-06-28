Then thunderstorms again
Heat on the rise: up to 35 degrees at the weekend!
Schoolchildren in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland are in high spirits. Because the summer vacation starts there on Friday. And to coincide with this, there will be sunshine and midsummer temperatures of up to 35 degrees on Saturday! The bad news: there will soon be thunderstorms again.
The main way to cool off next weekend is to take a dip in the cool water, because even in the mountains the temperatures are set to reach midsummer levels. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will mostly be between 30 and 35 degrees. People who are particularly keen on swimming should therefore make the most of the weekend, as thunderstorms and cooling will follow on Sunday.
Thunderstorms and cooling on Sunday
"While temperatures at Lake Neusiedl are expected to reach up to 34 degrees on Sunday, temperatures at Lake Constance will not exceed 23 degrees," says UBIMET meteorologist Roland Reiter.
Mixed start to the week
On Monday, much cooler air masses than recently will arrive in Austria and the weather will be very unsettled at the beginning of the week. There will be some rain showers on the way, which may become thundery in places during the course of the day. In the south and southeast, rain will fall in the morning, sometimes interspersed with thunderstorms. The clouds will break up occasionally and allow the sun to shine through, with the northeast having the best chance of sunny spells. During the day, highs will reach 25 degrees in some places.
Thunderstorms in the west
Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Initially, a few residual clouds and local patches of early morning fog may persist, but later the sunshine will be joined by more and more cumulus clouds. This will result in some rain showers and local thunderstorms. The main focus of the precipitation will be in the west, where it may also rain for longer periods in some areas, while it could often remain dry in the far east from today's perspective. In the morning, temperatures of ten to 17 degrees are expected, followed by daytime highs of around 20 to 27 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.