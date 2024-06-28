AI assistant “Bob” keeps an eye on the bank branch

Already present with ATMs

The intelligent camera system, which analyzes the situation in real time, was recently put to the test at German savings banks. Now "Bob" should soon also be used in financial institutions in Linz on a trial basis. "This is a completely new topic for us," says Knogler. As a manufacturer of ATMs of all kinds, it is already impossible to imagine many bank foyers without them - the innovation is now opening a whole new door, creating security in times when staff are in short supply.