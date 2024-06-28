Innovation from Linz
AI assistant “Bob” keeps an eye on the bank branch
Parcel stations, ATMs, control systems for machines - that's what comes to mind when you think of KEBA. However, the automation specialist is now increasingly working on AI solutions and is therefore not only supplying financial institutions with machines for euro notes and the like, but also with digital assistance systems.
"Hello, are you all right? Can I help you?" says a voice, while a face made up of a few lines looks friendly on the screen. "It can recognize emergencies, but also dangers," explains Christoph Knogler. By "it", the KEBA Managing Director is referring to the AI assistant called KeBob, which the automation specialist has developed.
Already present with ATMs
The intelligent camera system, which analyzes the situation in real time, was recently put to the test at German savings banks. Now "Bob" should soon also be used in financial institutions in Linz on a trial basis. "This is a completely new topic for us," says Knogler. As a manufacturer of ATMs of all kinds, it is already impossible to imagine many bank foyers without them - the innovation is now opening a whole new door, creating security in times when staff are in short supply.
The decarbonization of private transport is the subject of much discussion - from the German Chancellor to the beer table. In the end, e-mobility will prevail as one of the main drivers.
Away from the future, however, the present is also demanding quite a lot: because mechanical engineering companies in Europe are struggling with declining demand, the need for control systems has shrunk. The heating industry is also experiencing ups and downs. "We don't see much light at the end of the tunnel here," says Knogler.
Turnover fell in 2023/24
The situation is different when it comes to e-mobility. The number of new registrations in Scandinavia, France and England is rising - after months in which customers' warehouses were overflowing, demand for charging infrastructure is also picking up again. KEBA's turnover fell to 474.6 million euros in 2023/24.
