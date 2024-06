Right instinct: clip fits the European Championship round of 16

"Happiness to go"

Since last week, for example, small yellow boxes have been adorning various locations in public spaces and at selected partners in the city center. You can take "happiness to go" with you here, little niceties and compliment cards to make yourself happy or give to someone else. And better interaction is also being promoted online. The creative agency Forafilm, known for its Linz commercials, has produced three video clips, one of which in particular is currently causing a stir.