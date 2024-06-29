Not recovered even after weeks in a deckchair?

For 60 percent of Austrians, cycling is their favorite sport, followed by swimming (53 percent), hiking/mountaineering (35 percent) and running (34 percent). The results of a statista opinion poll published at the beginning of the year also show that more than two thirds of the population do sport at least once a week, preferably in the afternoon or early evening.

Carinthians and Styrians are the most active. The proportion of those who exercise five or more times a week is highest in these federal states. In Vorarlberg and Salzburg, most people only exercise twice a week (or slightly more).