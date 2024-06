“illwerke vkw” secures “Nahwärme Hard” for itself

In future, a new energy center is to be built on the grounds of the Hofsteig WWTP for the generation, storage and distribution of heat. As proposed by "illwerke vkw", the wastewater treated there will be used to operate the local heat supply. In this way, 95 percent of the heat supply can be provided using waste heat. A large heat pump with a rated thermal output of 2,300 kilowatts will heat the water to the required temperature for the local heating network. With the planned heat pump, it will then be possible to produce 18.6 gigawatt hours of energy per year.