Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Walpersdorf Castle

Festival of culture brings summer music enjoyment

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 05:55

From July 18 to 21, the culture festival will once again take place at Walpersdorf Castle: Many highlights from exceptional young artists await!

comment0 Kommentare

Once again this year, Walpersdorf Castle is hosting a major cultural festival in a magical Renaissance setting in the Traisental valley. Numerous musical highlights await the audience for four days. It starts on July 18 with the opening concert of the "Junge Wilden" with two exceptional young Austrian artists: pianist Kiron Atom Tellian and cellist Jeremias Fliedl (who recently presented his debut album Transformation) perform works by Chopin, Beethoven and Rachmaninov in the Festsaal at 7.30 pm.

Soprano Amélie Hois seduces with baritone Daniel Gutmann with opera and operetta duets (Bild: Schloss Walpersdorf)
Soprano Amélie Hois seduces with baritone Daniel Gutmann with opera and operetta duets
(Bild: Schloss Walpersdorf)
"The young and wild": Kiron Atom Tellian (Bild: Schloss Walpersdorf)
"The young and wild": Kiron Atom Tellian
(Bild: Schloss Walpersdorf)
"Die jungen Wilden": Jeremias Fliedl at the cultural festival at Schloss Walpersdorf. (Bild: lukas-beck)
"Die jungen Wilden": Jeremias Fliedl at the cultural festival at Schloss Walpersdorf.
(Bild: lukas-beck)

The following day, on July 19, the Herzogenburg baritone Daniel Gutmann is invited to an artistic "home game". Together with the young Viennese soprano Amélie Hois, he will present "Wenn Lippen schweigen" with arias and duets from the opera and operetta repertoire. Afterwards, the "Musical Late Night" in the castle courtyard ensures a party atmosphere on a balmy summer night.

A very special highlight on Saturday is the concert "Schwärmerische Klangschönheit" with classical music star Emmanuel Tjeknavorian and works by Debussy, Schubert and Schönberg. This is followed by folk music by Irene Narnhofer and Marie-Theres Stickler in the castle courtyard.

A veritable concert series
After the traditional mass on Sunday at 9 a.m., the closing matinee from 11 a.m. will feature "youthful sparkle" with Emmanuel Tjeknavorian and his Matrix Orchestra. Symphonies by Mozart and Haydn as well as solo concertos by Mozart and Schumann will be presented.

Information and tickets at schlosskonzerte-walpersdorf.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf