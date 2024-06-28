Festival of culture brings summer music enjoyment

Once again this year, Walpersdorf Castle is hosting a major cultural festival in a magical Renaissance setting in the Traisental valley. Numerous musical highlights await the audience for four days. It starts on July 18 with the opening concert of the "Junge Wilden" with two exceptional young Austrian artists: pianist Kiron Atom Tellian and cellist Jeremias Fliedl (who recently presented his debut album Transformation) perform works by Chopin, Beethoven and Rachmaninov in the Festsaal at 7.30 pm.