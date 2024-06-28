Walpersdorf Castle
Festival of culture brings summer music enjoyment
From July 18 to 21, the culture festival will once again take place at Walpersdorf Castle: Many highlights from exceptional young artists await!
Once again this year, Walpersdorf Castle is hosting a major cultural festival in a magical Renaissance setting in the Traisental valley. Numerous musical highlights await the audience for four days. It starts on July 18 with the opening concert of the "Junge Wilden" with two exceptional young Austrian artists: pianist Kiron Atom Tellian and cellist Jeremias Fliedl (who recently presented his debut album Transformation) perform works by Chopin, Beethoven and Rachmaninov in the Festsaal at 7.30 pm.
The following day, on July 19, the Herzogenburg baritone Daniel Gutmann is invited to an artistic "home game". Together with the young Viennese soprano Amélie Hois, he will present "Wenn Lippen schweigen" with arias and duets from the opera and operetta repertoire. Afterwards, the "Musical Late Night" in the castle courtyard ensures a party atmosphere on a balmy summer night.
A very special highlight on Saturday is the concert "Schwärmerische Klangschönheit" with classical music star Emmanuel Tjeknavorian and works by Debussy, Schubert and Schönberg. This is followed by folk music by Irene Narnhofer and Marie-Theres Stickler in the castle courtyard.
A veritable concert series
After the traditional mass on Sunday at 9 a.m., the closing matinee from 11 a.m. will feature "youthful sparkle" with Emmanuel Tjeknavorian and his Matrix Orchestra. Symphonies by Mozart and Haydn as well as solo concertos by Mozart and Schumann will be presented.
Information and tickets at schlosskonzerte-walpersdorf.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
