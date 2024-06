Murderer executed by lethal injection in the USA

A convicted murderer has been executed by lethal injection in the US state of Texas. According to local media, the 41-year-old was pronounced dead at 6.50 pm on Wednesday (local time) in a prison in Huntsville. According to reports, Ramiro Gonzales had been found guilty in 2006 of kidnapping, sexually abusing and then shooting the 18-year-old girlfriend of his drug dealer around five years earlier.