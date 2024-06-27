Repair bonus leaves sports retailers out in the cold

Second chance for electrical appliances is the motto of the repair bonus, which was introduced at the end of April 2022. The funding from the Ministry of Climate Protection allows private individuals to receive up to 200 euros per receipt for the repair of electrical and electronic appliances. Obtaining a cost estimate is also subsidized with up to 30 euros. Please note: Both only apply if consumers use the services of a participating partner company. The repair bonus can be applied for digitally at www.reparaturbonus.at. Which appliances are subsidized? This includes kitchen appliances, washing machines and coffee machines, as well as kettles, smartphones and computers. The purchase of a new appliance is generally excluded from the subsidy.