Storms in Austria
Danger of flooding: Red warning level applies here!
After "land under water" had already been reported in Graz and the surrounding area since 4 a.m. on Thursday, a red warning was issued in other parts of the country at midday. There are thunderstorms and hail in Vorarlberg, Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Burgenland.
As meteorologist Nikolas Zimmer has already predicted, there will be more showers and thunderstorms in many places on Thursday. The heaviest of these are expected to fall in the southern and eastern mountains.
First road closures already near Graz
Thunderstorms were already passing through the south-east on Wednesday. There was also a risk of small-scale flooding and mudslides. Styria was also hit again in the early hours of Thursday morning: a large thunderstorm cell moved over the Styrian capital and brought a lot of rain with it. The first road closures are necessary due to flooding.
There is a risk of heavy rain in the course of Thursday, especially in the west around Bregenz, Feldkirch, Bludenz and Dornbirn. The Austrian Severe Weather Center is also warning of large amounts of rain in Lower Austria and on the border with Styria and Burgenland. An early warning level also applies in parts of Tyrol, Salzburg and Carinthia.
But once Thursday is over, pupils from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland in particular can look forward to a midsummer vacation. From Friday onwards, the heat will steadily increase. Up to 35 degrees are expected by Sunday!
Summer weather has an expiration date
However, the short midsummer weather phase already has an expiration date in the form of a cold front, which will revive the tendency for showers and thunderstorms from the west over the course of Sunday. "While temperatures on Lake Neusiedl are expected to reach up to 34 degrees on Sunday, temperatures on Lake Constance will no longer exceed 23 degrees," says UBIMET meteorologist Roland Reiter.
