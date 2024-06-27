Danger of flooding: Red warning level applies here!

Summer weather has an expiration date

However, the short midsummer weather phase already has an expiration date in the form of a cold front, which will revive the tendency for showers and thunderstorms from the west over the course of Sunday. "While temperatures on Lake Neusiedl are expected to reach up to 34 degrees on Sunday, temperatures on Lake Constance will no longer exceed 23 degrees," says UBIMET meteorologist Roland Reiter.