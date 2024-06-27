Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Over cell phone

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 12:57

The Carinthian police investigated for months after a brutal attack in Althofen. A few days ago, the handcuffs clicked for the young perpetrators. A surveillance video shows the violent excess.

comment0 Kommentare

Officers had been investigating at full speed since April 21. Back then, a 43-year-old man in Althofen was brutally attacked and robbed on the street by two strangers. "The perpetrators were on the same train as the victim. When the man got off the train, they decided to rob the 43-year-old", according to the provincial police headquarters.

Video shows brutal attack
The two perpetrators demanded that their victim hand over his valuables. When the 43-year-old refused, one of the two perpetrators reached into the man's jacket pocket and stole a cell phone and other personal items.

And the perpetrators escalated completely. They beat their victim severely and with "excessive force" for around three minutes. "Even when the 43-year-old was already lying on the ground, they both took turns kicking his head", said the police. The violent excess was filmed by a surveillance camera. However, due to the darkness and the poor resolution, the officers initially had no leads on the two perpetrators.

Further investigations brought success
But the police did not let up. After extensive investigations, the officers were able to track down three young people who are believed to be responsible for the crime. They are a 16-year-old Iraqi, a 15-year-old Hungarian and an Austrian (14).

Zitat Icon

This video clearly shows the entire crime.

heißt es im Polizeibericht

While the Iraqi and his Hungarian accomplice brutally beat their victim, the 14-year-old Austrian is said to have stood lookout.

The handcuffs finally clicked for the foreign duo and the 14-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt at large.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf