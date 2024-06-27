Over cell phone
The Carinthian police investigated for months after a brutal attack in Althofen. A few days ago, the handcuffs clicked for the young perpetrators. A surveillance video shows the violent excess.
Officers had been investigating at full speed since April 21. Back then, a 43-year-old man in Althofen was brutally attacked and robbed on the street by two strangers. "The perpetrators were on the same train as the victim. When the man got off the train, they decided to rob the 43-year-old", according to the provincial police headquarters.
The two perpetrators demanded that their victim hand over his valuables. When the 43-year-old refused, one of the two perpetrators reached into the man's jacket pocket and stole a cell phone and other personal items.
And the perpetrators escalated completely. They beat their victim severely and with "excessive force" for around three minutes. "Even when the 43-year-old was already lying on the ground, they both took turns kicking his head", said the police. The violent excess was filmed by a surveillance camera. However, due to the darkness and the poor resolution, the officers initially had no leads on the two perpetrators.
But the police did not let up. After extensive investigations, the officers were able to track down three young people who are believed to be responsible for the crime. They are a 16-year-old Iraqi, a 15-year-old Hungarian and an Austrian (14).
While the Iraqi and his Hungarian accomplice brutally beat their victim, the 14-year-old Austrian is said to have stood lookout.
The handcuffs finally clicked for the foreign duo and the 14-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt at large.
