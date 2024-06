E-scooter and moped riders injured in accidents

On Wednesday night, a 62-year-old car driver drove off at a green traffic light in Plainstraße in Elisabethvorstadt when an e-scooter driver suddenly raced into the intersection from the left. There was a collision, the 26-year-old e-scooter driver was thrown onto the hood of the car and came to rest on the road in front of the car. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Salzburg University Hospital by ambulance. Alcohol tests were negative.