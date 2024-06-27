First tour
Spielberg gets ready for Formula 1
Formula 1 has positioned itself at the Red Bull Ring. The first campers have pitched their tents and the hosts are already waiting for customers. Everything is ready for the red-white-red motorsport festival! First pictures from Spielberg.
Anticipation, excitement and a touch of nervousness were in the air in Spielberg yesterday. Although the Red Bull Ring has been sprucing itself up for the most important event of the year for a week and a half, the Formula 1 entourage has only taken up its positions in the pit lane and paddock in the last 48 hours. This is because the tight racing calendar had kept most of the personnel and equipment tied up in Barcelona until Sunday evening.
Paddock takes shape
The atmosphere at the Ring on Wednesday was therefore characterized by hustle and bustle, where pits were set up, advertising banners mounted and hospitality buildings erected. Not to be envied this weekend is the McLaren team, whose motorhome fell victim to a fire in Barcelona and which now has to be painstakingly repaired for around a month. The British team came to Austria with a much smaller replacement complex.
There is more space in the "Styria Village", whose marquee has been ready since Sunday and will be waiting for hungry and thirsty fans from 12 noon on Thursday. Just like the large fan zone, where historic freight was also delivered yesterday: Seven cars under the motto "Austrian GP Winners" can be admired there from today, five of which will be driven around the Ring by former Formula 1 greats such as Gerhard Berger and Emerson Fittipaldi as part of the "Legends Parade" on Saturday and Sunday.
Best weather for campers
Pole positions have already been allocated at the campsites, barbecues are already being held in front of many a tent and toasts are being raised to an exciting Formula 1 weekend. The stream of cars and camper vans will not stop until Friday morning.
According to the fantastic weather forecast with sunshine and temperatures of up to 30 degrees, Spielberg should be a Formula 1 hit. Nothing stands in the way of an exuberant party. If you still have a spontaneous desire to see the Formula 1 spectacle, day tickets are available for Friday and Saturday.
