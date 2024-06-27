Spielberg gets ready for Formula 1

There is more space in the "Styria Village", whose marquee has been ready since Sunday and will be waiting for hungry and thirsty fans from 12 noon on Thursday. Just like the large fan zone, where historic freight was also delivered yesterday: Seven cars under the motto "Austrian GP Winners" can be admired there from today, five of which will be driven around the Ring by former Formula 1 greats such as Gerhard Berger and Emerson Fittipaldi as part of the "Legends Parade" on Saturday and Sunday.