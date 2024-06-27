Three fires set to meet ex-boyfriend

At the beginning of May, there was a fear of flames in the upper Mühlviertel. As reported, three dangerous fires were started within a few nights: First, piles of wood were torched in a floodplain area in Goldwörth, then a wooden barn burned down in the middle of the village square in Feldkirchen an der Donau, and finally the barn of a farm, also in Goldwörth, also fell victim to the flames. Investigators were quickly able to identify a 19-year-old female firefighter as a suspect: she is said to have started the three fires.