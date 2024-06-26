Court turns down nature conservationists over power ring

No suspensive effect

The province had not granted any suspensive effect to appeals against the infrastructure project, the BVwG took a different view in 2023, but has now confirmed the EIA approval in principle in the second instance. "With this confirmation of the positive EIA decision by the BVwG, however, not only has the environmental compatibility of the project been confirmed once again, but the approval is also fully consumable," said APG. The findings will still be examined in detail, but in APG's opinion there is no longer any suspensive effect.