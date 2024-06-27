Train arrived too late: Austria game missed

Fans bitterly disappointed

Wrong information again and again, no internet reception to watch the game, which had long since started. When the train arrived at 9.22 pm, everyone was at their wits' end. Missed the game! Grotesque: When they called Deutsche Bahn, they said: "Your train is still running!" Later, storm damage to the overhead line was the official explanation for the series of breakdowns. "An excuse," was the comment of the bitterly disappointed fans.