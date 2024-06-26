Crude choice of words
“Fils de pute!” Mbappé insults Lewandowski
Even superstars can let their good manners slip at times: During his team's poor performance against Poland, France's attacking wizard Kylian Mbappé caused a stir after a painful duel with Robert Lewandowski with an alleged insult to his opponent!
It's curious enough that star strikers Lewandowski and Mbappé should even meet on the pitch, as the two are not actually direct opponents by virtue of their positions. And yet the two collided yesterday after a corner kick - in the truest sense of the word.
Lewandowski hit Mbappé in the face
The 35-year-old Pole, who is currently under contract with FC Barcelona, hit the 25-year-old Frenchman, soon to join Real Madrid, in the face or rather on his protective mask with his hand in the 88th minute during a clearing action after a corner kick from "Les Bleus".
Nasty looks and "Fils de pute"
Although unintentional, it was still a scary moment for Mbappé, as he had broken his nose on Kevin Danso's shoulder in the duel with Austria just a few days ago.
While he gave his mask a check-up, he gave Lewandowski a dirty look and, according to French media reports, hurled a "Fils de pute" at him.
Of course, Mbappé's anger obviously didn't last long: shortly after the final whistle of the 1-1 draw, the two stars were seen hugging each other warmly ...
