ÖFB boss Mitterdorfer
“A lot is possible in the knockout phase too!”
ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer's joy was clear to see. After a year in office, the Carinthian was able to celebrate one of the greatest successes in recent history on Tuesday in Berlin with the group win at the European Football Championship in Germany. If they stay grounded and continue to act as a unit, a lot is also possible in the knockout phase, said the head of the association. "The important thing is that the team - and that's what they will do - remain grounded and focused as they strive for the next goal."
The possible opponents in the round of 16 are Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia. Mitterdorfer did not want to overestimate the ÖFB team's role as favorites. "The pressure was always great, and it will also be great in the round of 16 - whether we go in as favorites or not," said the 58-year-old. "The important thing is to go into it with joy, courage and a certain down-to-earth attitude. There's nothing to lose now, we can only win." Especially as the big goal of progressing in the difficult group with France, Poland and the Netherlands has long since been achieved.
"... no opponent will like playing against us!"
"If we perform like we did in the preliminary round, no opponent will like playing against us," Mitterdorfer assumed. The important thing is to continue to show passion. "Then a lot is possible - without believing that the trees will grow into the sky straight away." The breadth of the squad, which was demonstrated with changes in the 3:2 win against the Dutch in Berlin on Tuesday to close out the group, also gives him confidence. "We can all be extremely proud of the team's great performance."
"Fans an essential part of this successful journey!"
The more than 20,000 supporters present in Berlin also played their part, he said. "The fans are an essential part of this successful journey," said Mitterdorfer. The ÖFB boss also mentioned the numerous volunteers in the more than 2,000 soccer clubs in the country. "Without their work at grassroots level, the development of elite players for the national team would not be possible." They would have just as much a part in the success as Ralf Rangnick and his coaching team, the "great footballers" and the "great fans".
Mitterdorfer categorized the first-ever European Championship group win as a "very, very significant and presentable success" in the association's history. Not only does it give a lot back to the volunteers, it is also "exemplary" for young people who might want to make it into the national team themselves one day and therefore start a soccer career.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.