All-season tires: ÖAMTC has found usable ones!
Designing all-season tires is like squaring the circle, so to speak: many relevant properties are in conflict with each other. And yet the ÖAMTC has found usable specimens in a test of 16 brands. However, the test winner is not the one with the best driving characteristics ...
The same for all test candidates: the dimension 205/55 R16, one of the best-selling tire sizes. Roughly different for all: the properties. And as always: "The current test makes it clear that there is still no all-season tire that achieves top marks for both driving safety and environmental performance," says ÖAMTC tire expert Steffan Kerbl.
The range of results was already evident in the test when braking on dry asphalt: The best tire in this discipline (Michelin Cross Climate 2) needs 39.5 meters to come to a standstill from 100 km/h under full braking - whereas the weakest (Uniroyal AllSeason Expert 2) only comes to a standstill 7.1 meters later. When the test vehicle had already come to a standstill with the Michelin, it continued to drive at just under 40 km/h with the Uniroyal.
Goodyear and Pirelli stand out positively
Of the 16 models in the test, two (Kenda Kenetica 4S and Infinity Ecofour) were rated "not sufficient". A further seven candidates only achieved an "adequate" rating. "This means that more than half of the models tested cannot actually be recommended for purchase," concludes the tire expert.
Nevertheless, there are two rays of hope: for the first time in an ÖAMTC tire test, an all-season tire achieved an overall rating of "Good" - the Goodyear Vector 4Season Gen-3. It achieved good results on wet and winter roads. On dry and hot roads it shows slight weaknesses, but the Goodyear all-season tire tested still secures four out of five stars in the final overall assessment due to its very good mileage, low abrasion and high efficiency.
The Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 also stood out positively - it was the only one in the test to achieve a "good" rating for driving safety: this all-season tire from Pirelli was able to impress in summer as well as winter and wet driving conditions. However, there is one fly in the ointment: With a predicted mileage of 33,000 kilometers, it brings up the rear in the test field. However, this Pirelli can be a good choice for infrequent drivers.
In addition to the Pirelli, five other all-season tire models achieved a solid result with an overall rating of "Satisfactory": Hankook Kinergy 4S2, Michelin Cross Climate 2, Kumho Solus 4S HA32+, Vredestein Quatrac and Falken EuroAll Season AS210. Due to their strengths and weaknesses, they do not provide an absolutely balanced overall package, but can each suit the individual usage profile of certain drivers.
Significant safety losses for the rest
Firestone Multiseason2, Sava All Weather, Nankang Cross Seasons AW-6, Toyo Celsius AS2, Semperit AllSeason-Grip, Uniroyal AllSeason Expert 2, Yokohama BluEarth-4S only manage a "sufficient". The weaknesses of these seven all-season tires are already so pronounced that they can no longer be recommended, says Kerbl. Their performance in terms of driving safety on dry roads led to significant downgrades for all models, and these tires proved to be too imprecise in summer temperatures. During evasive manoeuvres at the limit, they have a clear tendency to oversteer, and rapid stabilization is no longer possible.
The Kenda Kenetica 4S and Infinity Ecofour finish at the bottom of the test field. Although the Kenda can achieve better results on dry and wet roads, it is simply inadequate in winter conditions: of all the tires tested, it has the least traction on snow, and early understeer and oversteer are particularly significant shortcomings. The Infinity shows similar handling characteristics on wet roads - it also proves to be very imprecise on dry roads.
Yes, they do exist, the useful all-weather tires - but you have to look closely.
