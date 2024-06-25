All-season tires: ÖAMTC has found usable ones!

The Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 also stood out positively - it was the only one in the test to achieve a "good" rating for driving safety: this all-season tire from Pirelli was able to impress in summer as well as winter and wet driving conditions. However, there is one fly in the ointment: With a predicted mileage of 33,000 kilometers, it brings up the rear in the test field. However, this Pirelli can be a good choice for infrequent drivers.