Karner rejects Hungary lawsuit over asylum policy

Hungary wants to move closer to the FPÖ

Although Szijjártó from the right-wing nationalist governing party Fidesz said he did not want to interfere in Austrian domestic politics, he welcomed the gains made by the Freedom Party. The Hungarian government agrees with the FPÖ on many issues and has similar answers. They are prepared to deepen their cooperation. An FPÖ-led government "would be a completely new dimension for the strength of the patriots and the sovereignists in Europe if strong cooperation could be established between Hungary, Austria and Slovakia."